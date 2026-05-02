A scheduled episode of WWE NXT has been scrapped, leaving fans with refunds and unanswered questions.

WWE NXT on June 9 will no longer take place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA, as the company has officially canceled the event.

An email sent to ticket holders confirmed the news, stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, WWE Presents NXT Live on the CW at Lowell Memorial Auditorium originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, has been cancelled.”

The message also clarified the refund process for fans who had already purchased tickets.

“No additional action is required to obtain a refund for your ticket,” the message began. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. Please allow 14-21 days for processing to complete.”

That’s all fans are getting for now.

Those attempting to visit the event page on the Lowell Memorial Auditorium website are no longer able to access it, instead encountering a notice that reads, “Sorry, we can’t find the page you’re looking for. While you’re here take a look at our upcoming events.”

While no official reason has been provided for the cancellation, there is some precedent for situations like this.

In past instances where NXT TV events in other cities were called off, WWE has opted to relocate the show back to its usual home base at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’ll keep you posted as more details regarding the June 9 NXT show come to light.