Another upcoming NXT date has been modified.

As noted, WWE announced week two of NXT on CW from St. Louis, MO. being moved to Chesterfield, MO. on October 8, 2024.

In another update, it appears that a NXT taping originally scheduled for November 5, 2024 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. has been cancelled.

There could be varying factors regarding the reason behind the cancellation, such as a potential double-taping the week prior due to a WWE trip to Saudi Arabia being scheduled for the weekend before the 11/5 date.

In related news, there are rumors that WWE will be cancelling NXT Level Up altogether going forward. Other sources claim the opposite, noting WWE has stacked matches for future Level Up episodes, and no plans in place that anyone is aware of for them to stop taping matches going forward.

An additional source noted that they feel it would be a mistake to cancel the show, as it is another outlet for debuting and newer talent to get comfortable with working on television before being upgraded to the actual NXT or WWE system.

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding changes tied to the move of WWE NXT from USA Network to The CW Network starting on October 1 in Chicago, Ill.

