– News Center Maine spotlighted a special Limitless Wrestling event held at a youth prison in Maine, made possible by former TNA star Ace Romero. WWE legend Scotty Too Hotty was among the names featured on the show.

– MyRGV.com published a feature on Kevin Garcia, the author behind the new Dragon Lee-themed children’s book released by Masked Republic.

– WWE has been capitalizing on their past showdown between NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson from the Logan Paul vs. LA Knight match on the June 28, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown now that the two are set for the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. They re-posted the full match on their official YouTube channel, shared a post about it with the video clip on their official X account, and re-tweeted a post of their stare down from the official Bleacher Report account on X.