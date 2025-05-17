– News Center Maine spotlighted a special Limitless Wrestling event held at a youth prison in Maine, made possible by former TNA star Ace Romero. WWE legend Scotty Too Hotty was among the names featured on the show.
– MyRGV.com published a feature on Kevin Garcia, the author behind the new Dragon Lee-themed children’s book released by Masked Republic.
– WWE has been capitalizing on their past showdown between NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson from the Logan Paul vs. LA Knight match on the June 28, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown now that the two are set for the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. They re-posted the full match on their official YouTube channel, shared a post about it with the video clip on their official X account, and re-tweeted a post of their stare down from the official Bleacher Report account on X.
Before they dueled in the 2025 @NBA Eastern Conference Finals, @TyHaliburton22 and @jalenbrunson1 took their rivalry to WWE during a showdown between @LoganPaul and @RealLAKnight.
▶️ https://t.co/S1jRN10HSx pic.twitter.com/hrvlv7SMKA
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2025
The only @NBA Eastern Conference Finals preview you need.@jalenbrunson1 @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/F3deRZmWUe
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2025
WWE writers COOKED with Hali and Brunson a year ago ✍️🔥
Now, they're facing off in the ECF 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6IMy2egolH
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2025