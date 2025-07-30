TEDSports issued a press release on Wednesday to announce WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the headline speaker for the inaugural TedSPORTS Event this coming September.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE’s Triple H to Headline Inaugural TEDSports Event in September

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – July 30, 2025 – TEDSports announces WWE Chief Content Officer and 14-time World Champion, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as a featured speaker at its groundbreaking inaugural event, Sep 9 – Sep 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. The WWE Hall of Famer will pull back the curtain on one of entertainment’s most powerful storytelling machines during this first-ever TED event focused exclusively on sports.

Levesque, who has transformed WWE’s creative direction and overseen its successful Netflix launch, now leads content strategy reaching over one billion fans across 150+ countries in more than 20 languages. On the TED stage, he will explore the psychology of performance, building compelling rivalry structures, and the universal power of narrative in building global fandom.

“We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world,” stated Neelay Bhatt, TEDSports co-chair and curator. “Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact,” added Patrick Talty, TEDSports co-chair.

TEDSports is the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas. This highly curated experience will welcome 700–800 global game-changers—from athletes and executives to investors and creatives across academia, business, events, healthcare, sports tech, venues and women’s sports – for three days of immersive talks, fireside chats, curated dinners, collaborative workshops, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at iconic venues including the

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Stadium. The full speaker lineup is available online.

“In an industry reshaped by technology and evolving fan expectations, true leadership demands shunning best practices and embracing next practices. TEDSports is for those who aren’t just looking to keep up – but to lead what’s next” Bhatt added. “Leaders seeking to be inspired, challenged, and truly connected will find their tribe at TEDSports,” said Talty.