Paul “Triple H” Levesque had fans talking after showing off a noticeably different look over the weekend.

Levesque was filmed arriving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6. The WWE Chief Content Officer stopped to greet fans outside the venue before heading into the building.

As footage of his arrival circulated online, many fans pointed out that Levesque’s hair appeared significantly longer and fuller than it has in recent years.

Levesque famously sported long blonde hair throughout the majority of his in-ring career, dating back to his time as Jean-Paul Levesque in WCW and continuing through his run as Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Triple H in WWE.

In September 2012, he cut off his signature long hair as he continued transitioning into an executive role with WWE. Although he remained an occasional in-ring competitor for several years afterward, the shorter look became synonymous with this chapter of his career.

Triple H has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent months, including stepping away from his previous routine of appearing at post-premium live event media sessions. He has remained active on social media and continues to oversee WWE creative in his role as Chief Content Officer.