WWE is currently celebrating 20 years of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin originally signed his WWE developmental deal on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, and while there he worked several non-televised live events on the main roster, and WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. Benjamin made his official main roster debut on the December 26, 2002 edition of SmackDown, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

As seen in the video below, WWE posted highlights of Benjamin’s career with comments from several people – Angle, Cedric Alexander, Tamina Snuka, Mia Yim, WWE Producer Shawn Daivari, WWE Producer & Hall of Famer Molly Holly, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative & Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

“He’s as good in the ring as… as good as he is, he’s timeless, he’s the timeless pro wrestler,” Daivari said. “He’s the guy we all hope to be, the guy’s never missed a step in the 20 years he’s been on the job.”

The May 2, 2005 RAW featured a Gold Rush Tournament match between Michaels and Benjamin, a bout that is often talked about today and called a classic by many. Michaels said this was one of the best matches of his career.

“I feel like that was one of the best matches of my career. I really feel like what Shelton and I did out there was really cool, it’s a match that people remember to this day, and I’m always so proud of matches like that. Things that people know where they were at when they saw that match,” Michaels said.

Michaels later declared Benjamin to be a future WWE Hall of Famer.

“We will keep a spot warm for you in the Hall of Fame, my man, because that’s a guaranteed deal whenever it is you’re ready to put up the boots. Congratulations,” Michaels said.

Benjamin responded to the WWE tribute video and thanked the company, but promised that he is not done.

“@WWE @WWEUniverse Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love entertain and live out my childhood dream. It has been one hell of a ride. I am thankful I am grateful I am NOT Done. Even After 20 year ‘Ain’t no stoppin me NOW’!!,” he wrote.

Benjamin has not wrestled since losing to Dominik Mysterio on the November 14 RAW, which came one week after his loss to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Benjamin is a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Below is the aforementioned video, along with Benjamin’s full tweet:

