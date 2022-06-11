WWE recently celebrated its latest hires with a new video posted to social media.

Several new additions to the company have been placed in their respective roles, including WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking:

* William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analytics (DTC)

* Eli Hutton: Analyst, Advertising Analytics

* Rena Persaud: Administrative Assistant

* AJ Dicarlo: Senior Director, Product Design

* Kalina Teller: Project Manager

* Holly Mitchell: Senior Producer

* Rohit Bhandari: Manager, Global Strategy

* Jeffrey Jarrett: Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking

* Gregory Miller: Associate Content Producer

* Suzette Ramirez-Carr: Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer