WWE is celebrating 25 years of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during the month of September.

It was announced today that the company will celebrate Goldberg’s 25th anniversary all month long. September 22 will mark 25 years since Goldberg debuted on WCW Monday Nitro to begin his 173-match Streak with a win over Hugh Morrus.

WWE is encouraging fans to share their favorite Goldberg memories with the “#Goldberg25” hashtag. The company will pay homage to Goldberg all month long on their digital and social channels.

Goldberg hasn’t wrestled since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February, but back in July he confirmed that he is still under contract to the company. The loss to Reigns completed Goldberg’s obligation for the number of matches he signed on for, but he’s still signed to a deal, and said he was waiting to find out if and when there will be another match. You can click here for his comments on his WWE status and his health.

WWE announced the following today on celebrating Goldberg 25 in September:



Celebrate Goldberg’s 25-year anniversary throughout September



Twenty-five years ago this month, the sports-entertainment world was turned upside-down by the arrival of a scarily intense juggernaut named Goldberg.



Now a WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg was a virtual unknown when he first appeared on WCW Monday Nitro on Sept. 22, 1997, to face Hugh Morrus. Goldberg drubbed Morrus in what was considered an upset at the time but is now recognized as the beginning of The Streak, a historic 173-match win streak that propelled Goldberg into superstardom.



Five World Titles, countless Spears and more than a few remarkable late-stage comebacks later, Goldberg remains one of the most popular and dominant Superstars in history.



To honor Goldberg’s silver anniversary, WWE is paying homage to “Da Man” all month long. Follow WWE social channels throughout September to celebrate Goldberg’s greatest moments, toughest battles and biggest Jackhammers.



Join the conversation and share your favorite memories of Goldberg on social media platforms using the hashtag #Goldberg25.



