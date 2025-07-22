Legendary musician and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has sadly passed away at the age of 76, according to a report from TMZ.com.

Osbourne, who recently performed his farewell concert, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

The rock icon had several notable appearances in WWE over the years, including managing The British Bulldogs at WrestleMania 2 in 1986 when they captured the WWF Tag Team Championships from Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake.

He also guest hosted an episode of Monday Night Raw alongside his wife Sharon in 2009, and was featured in promotional material for Survivor Series: WarGames in 2022.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ozzy Osbourne.