A current title-holder in WWE wants to send a wrestling legend into retirement this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch has challenged AJ Lee to show up to the Royal Rumble on Saturday in Riyadh.

The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble bout, and as of this writing, 16 women have declared for the match, leaving ample room for unannounced entrants and potential returns.

That possibility led to an interesting invitation from Lynch during a recent media appearance.

Appearing on ESPN First Take, Lynch openly called for AJ Lee to make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble, with the stated goal of putting her away for good.

“If she would like to show up, I would like to beat her and retire her and send her off and hopefully we won’t see her for another decade,” Lynch said.

She added, “That would be wonderful.”

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.