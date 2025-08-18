The lineup for the next WWE and AAA co-promoted event is starting to take shape.

On Monday morning, WWE officially announced WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event.

“BREAKING: Dominik Mysterio to face El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide on Sept. 12,” the announcement read. “Following a chaotic main event at Triplemanía XXXIII, “Dirty” Dom challenged Vikingo to a rematch for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on Sept. 12!”

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place on September 12 in Las Vegas, NV.

BREAKING: @DomMysterio35 to face El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide on Sept. 12! Following a chaotic main event at Triplemanía XXXIII, “Dirty” Dom challenged Vikingo to a rematch for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on Sept. 12! pic.twitter.com/zCpqiUc8vW — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2025