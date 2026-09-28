Scopely issued the following:

Scopely’s WWE Champions Invites Players to Wrestle with Cowboy Bebop’s Bounty Hunters

Hit Mobile Game expands world with classic intergalactic, Western setting and ragtag cast of Cowboy Bebop

LOS ANGELES – Sept. 28, 2026 – WWE Champions, Scopely’s number one downloaded WWE mobile game, voyages into 2071 in the limited-time event “Bounty by Moonlight,” immersing players in the rich, retro-futuristic world of beloved anime Cowboy Bebop.

From Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 4, WWE Champions will experience a full takeover with Cowboy Bebop’s iconic characters and aesthetic, bringing bounty hunters into the ring to clash against current and legendary WWE Superstars.

“Bringing larger-than-life icons into the ring is in our DNA, but collaborating with Cowboy Bebop takes that vision to another level,” said Jerome Collin, General Manager of WWE Champions at Scopely. “Its timeless style and legendary cast fit seamlessly into our universe for a truly unforgettable crossover.”

How will the intergalactic, gunslinging bounty hunters handle the ring? Favorite characters will be put to the test with exclusive gear that allows Superstars to turn into the Cowboy Bebop cast. Hit a Trick Shot on bounties with Trick Williams’ Spike Spiegel gear or a Sol Snatcher with Sol Ruca’s Faye Valentine gear. The Bebop’s fearless captain will also be joining his crewmates in the ring with Bray Wyatt’s Jet Black gear. Each character will have special entrance and victory animations to accompany their dramatic new looks for the WWE Universe.

New players can also use the promo code “COWBOY” to unlock two-time NXT champion Trick Williams as a 5-Star Bronze character.