WWE has announced a change to the originally advertised date for this year’s Money In The Bank premium live event.

The show originally announced for September 6 will instead take place on October 10.

From WWE.com:

New Orleans to host Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10 June 8, 2026 – WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, today announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Saturday, October 10 — one month later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Money in the Bank features WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 10 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, July 9 at 10am ET. Fans can register for the Thursday, July 9 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/mitb-2026. Additional information can be found at WWE.com/Events. Official Money in the Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities and more. To learn more about Money in the Bank Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/mitb.