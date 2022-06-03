Lacey Evans is reportedly a WWE SmackDown Superstar once again.

Evans is now listed on the official SmackDown roster on the WWE website. She had been on the RAW roster but the change was made some time between Tuesday morning and this evening.

WWE had announced that Evans would be on this past Monday’s RAW to make her in-ring return, but she did not appear. WWE did air footage of Evans signaling the start of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race, which was held on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see that video below.

For what it’s worth, PWInsider reported on Tuesday that Evans was not at RAW because WWE sent her to the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday instead. That doesn’t seem correct as Evans would’ve had time to travel from Charlotte to Des Moines, Iowa for RAW. PWInsider confirmed this evening that Evans is back on the blue brand.

Regarding her delayed in-ring return, Evans tweeted photos of herself flexing at the race on Sunday, and included one photo that shows her laid up on a couch with ice packs on her arms. She joked in the caption about how her NASCAR Grand Marshal duties had her laid up because of too much flexing. After Evans did not appear on Monday night, one fan commented on how they were waiting to see her promised in-ring return.

“Still recovering [face with head bandage emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] [weary face emoji],” she wrote back, an apparent reference to the joke about flexing too much at the race, but some have seen this as Evans saying she’s still recovering from sort of legitimate injury. Evans made one more post where she joked about her biceps hurting, which you can see below with the others.

We noted in early May how Evans was moved to the RAW roster after the company aired a series of five vignettes to build to her return from being away while pregnant. Those five vignettes, which featured an emotional Evans recalling her tough childhood and journey to where she’s at today, ended with Evans coming out on the May 6 SmackDown, with a new theme song, and to a big babyface pop. However, Evans the May 9 RAW included a condensed version of the five vignettes, and Evans was moved to the RAW roster.

When Evans was moved to the RAW roster, it was also reported that plans called for her to be a heel on the red brand. This raised some eyebrows as her recent vignettes received strong babyface reactions from fans.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for Evans, or why WWE switched her back to the blue brand, but it will be interesting to see if she makes her in-ring return during this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown. She has not wrestled since the February 15, 2021 RAW, where she and Peyton Royce took a loss to Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Evans. You can see footage of Evans at the Coca-Cola 600 below:

