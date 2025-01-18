The Solo Sikoa segment was reportedly a “hot topic of debate” on Friday evening.

According to a report at Wrestle Votes, the Sikoa return segment on the January 17 episode of WWE SmackDown in San Diego, CA. was a key topic of discussion within the WWE creative team leading up to the show.

As seen during the broadcast, Sikoa came out late in the show after the Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes match, and cut a promo that saw him loudly booed by the sold out San Diego crowd.

The aforementioned report claims that WWE originally planned for Sikoa to open the 1/17 episode of SmackDown addressing his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match on the historic premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from January 6.