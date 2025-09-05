“The Last Time is Now” for fans to see John Cena in a WWE ring, and there are only a handful of appearances remaining before “The Greatest of All-Time” calls it a career.

With WWE announcing that John Cena’s final Boston appearance will come on the November 10 episode of WWE Raw, it appears there has been a shift in plans for “The Last Time is Now” retirement tour.

Originally, Cena had been promoted for what was billed as his last-ever match in his hometown area at the December 10 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, the December event is still scheduled but will no longer take place in Boston. Sources noted that the new location is not expected to be in the New England market.

The original plan, as Cena’s father previously told local Boston outlets, was for the “Never Seen 17” time former world champion to wrap up his in-ring career in Boston.

WWE has clearly adjusted those plans as the retirement tour unfolds.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding John Cena’s final stops on ‘The Last Time Is Now’ WWE retirement tour continues.