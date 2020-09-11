WWE has reportedly changed the date of the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

It was originally reported that Hell In a Cell was scheduled for November 1, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the event has been moved up a week to October 25.

There’s no word yet on why the date was changed, but it could be because it will be easier to hold the event with the current ThunderDome set up at the Amway Center in Orlando, than to go somewhere else one week later. WWE’s current deal with the arena expires on October 30.

The weekend of October 25 will be a busy one as Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view and the UFC 254 event will take place on Saturday, October 24.

