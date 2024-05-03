Another shift is coming behind-the-scenes in WWE.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum tendered his resignation with the company on May 1st. He has been with WWE since 2006, and was recently named as corporate officer #2 in the Janel Grant lawsuit, meaning he had some knowledge of the Vince McMahon and Grant relationship.

This is how Blum’s bio read on WWE corporate:

Brad Blum is Chief Operating Officer for WWE, part of TKO Holdings Group (NYSE: TKO). Throughout his tenure at WWE, Blum has been a critical strategic and operational leader, ensuring both the development and execution of WWE’s strategic initiatives resulting in continuous record growth for the company. Blum began his tenure at WWE in 2006 serving as Chief of Staff for more than a decade while also serving in various leadership roles, most recently taking responsibility for WWE’s Operations in early 2020. As COO, Blum reports to Nick Khan and currently oversees Corporate Strategy, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative Services, IT & Technology, Insights & Analytics, Real Estate & Facilities, and Corporate Travel.

