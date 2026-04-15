WrestleMania 42 ticket sales may have gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, but things are reportedly picking up in a big way.

According to a new report from Sports Business Journal quoting USA Today, WWE faced some challenges early on when it came to filling the venue for WrestleMania 42, with high ticket prices and returning to Las Vegas for a second straight year among the contributing factors.

Initial two-night combo tickets were priced at over $850, which many viewed as a breaking point compared to previous years.

As of April 10, ticket distribution sat just above 40,000 for night one and 42,000 for night two, solid numbers, but down compared to the roughly 60,000 tickets moved for WrestleMania 41.

However, the momentum appears to have shifted.

WWE has rolled out multiple late promotional pushes, including a 25% discount offer promoted by Pat McAfee on SmackDown, and those efforts seem to be paying off. One source close to the situation noted that ticket sales have surged in recent weeks, significantly improving the outlook.

That surge could make all the difference.

Despite earlier concerns, WrestleMania 42 is now projected to generate one of the highest gates in company history if the current trend continues.

According to WrestleTix, WrestleMania 42 has 42,715 tickets distributed for night one and 43,394 distributed for night two. At the start of April, those respective numbers were 38,381 and 40,003.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.