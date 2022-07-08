Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will open up with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan addressing the WWE Universe.

WWE has also announced that the Clash at The Castle opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be crowned tonight. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will take place with the winner being named the #1 contender for Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, if Reigns can retain over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX:

* The Bloodline will appear

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

* Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection

