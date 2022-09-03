The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be held in just a few hours, live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This is WWE’s first big stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show begins at 12pm ET/9am PT, and then the main show begins at 1pm ET/10am PT. WWE has not announced a Kickoff match as of this writing, and it’s likely that they will not. The Clash Kickoff will feature Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp on the panel, and it’s believed that the pre-show will stream from WWE HQ studios in Stamford, CT, not live from Cardiff.

Be sure to join us for live Clash at The Castle coverage here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, beginning at 12 noon with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for the show:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Clash at The Castle.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.