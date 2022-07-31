A new poster for WWE Castle at the Castle is out ahead of the show on September 3rd.
Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are featured on the poster. Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against McIntyre.
🏴⚔️ Samstag, 3. September, 19 Uhr! @DMcIntyreWWE fordert Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns bei WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, heraus! 🔥 #WWECastle #WWE #RomanReigns #DrewMcIntyre @HeymanHustle @principalitysta @visitwales @VisitCardiff pic.twitter.com/wJeyMqfUXH
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) July 31, 2022
WWE presents the event from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.