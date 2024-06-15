WWE Clash at the Castle Results 6/15/2024

OVO Hydro

Glasgow, Scotland

First Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles In The “I Quit” Match For The WWE Championship

Rhodes with a drop-down uppercut. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Styles. Rhodes whips Styles into the turnbuckles. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes dives over Styles. Rhodes Powerslams Styles. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Styles counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Styles unloads a series of knife edge chops. Styles slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles whips Rhodes chest first into the turnbuckles. Styles goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes with a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Styles with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes dropkicks Styles to the floor. Rhodes pulls out two tables from under the ring. Rhodes kicks Styles in the gut. Rhodes sends Styles knee first into the steel ring steps. Rhodes launches Styles over the ringside barricade. Rhodes with a flying haymaker. Rhodes and Styles are brawling in the crowd. Rhodes rakes the back of Styles. Styles kicks Rhodes in the chest. Styles brings Rhodes to the backstage area. Rhodes slams Styles head on the wall. Rhodes tees off on Styles. The action spills inside the gorilla position. Styles wraps the headphones around Rhodes mouth. Rhodes decks Styles with a back elbow smash. Rhodes brings Styles back to the aisle.

Rhodes with rapid fire haymakers. Styles answers with a gut punch. Styles with a straight right hand. Rhodes with a double leg takedown. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Styles pulls himself out of the ring. Rhodes goes for The Gourdbuster, but Styles counters with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Styles with The Ushigoroshi onto the announce table. Styles drills Rhodes with The BrainBuster on the announce table. Styles attacks Rhodes with the microphone. Styles talks smack to Mama Rhodes. Rhodes is busted open. Styles transitions into a ground and pound attack. Styles rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Haymaker Exchange. Styles stomps on Rhodes back. Styles poses for the crowd. Styles with another Ushigoroshi. Styles is trying to keep Rhodes grounded. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Styles dropkicks Rhodes. Styles slams Rhodes head on the ring stairs. Styles goes for The Styles Clash, but Rhodes counters with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Rhodes avoids The Phenomenal Blitz. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick. Styles denies The CrossRhodes. Styles with The Pele Kick. Styles drops Rhodes with The DDT.

Styles tells Rhodes to quit. Styles fish hooks Rhodes. Styles with a pinpoint elbow strike. Styles wraps a steel chair around Rhodes neck. Styles with a vicious knee drop. Styles repeatedly whips Rhodes with a kendo stick. Rhodes refuses to quit. Styles starts whipping Rhodes with his belt. Styles applies The STF. Styles throws a water bottle at Rhodes to wake him up. Styles proceeds to handcuff Rhodes. Styles with a series of kendo stick shots. Styles continues to run his mouth at Mama Rhodes. Mama Rhodes slaps Styles in the face. Styles delivers multiple chair shots. Styles wraps a steel chain around his right forearm. Styles prepares for The Phenomenal Forearm. Rhodes flings the chair into Styles face. Rhodes frees himself from the handcuffs. Rhodes uses the handcuffs as a weapon. Rhodes side steps Styles into the turnbuckles. Styles is busted open. Rhodes with a throat thrust. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Rhodes connects with Three CrossRhodes. Rhodes handcuffs Styles to the ropes. Rhodes gives Styles the chair treatment. Styles tells Rhodes to go screw himself. Rhodes forces Styles to quit by threatening to hit him with the ring stair. After the match, Rhodes clocks Styles with the ring stair. As Rhodes was celebrating on the stage, Solo Sikoa is standing right next to him. The Bloodline gangs up on Rhodes. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens storms in to make the save.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes

Second Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. The Unholy Union In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca BelAir, Shayna Baszler and Isla Dawn will start things off. Baszler shoves BelAir. Forearm Exchange. BelAir dropkicks Baszler. BelAir dumps Dawn out of the ring. Baszler kicks BelAir in the gut. Baszler sends BelAir to the corner. BelAir dives over Baszler. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir side steps Dawn into Baszler. BelAir with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Baszler goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but BelAir lands back on her feet. BelAir with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. BelAir taunts Baszler. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Baszler. BelAir with a Belly to Back Suplex. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir push kicks Dawn towards the corner. Cargill, Fyre and Stark are tagged in. Fyre and Stark gang up on Cargill. Fyre punches Cargill in the ribs. Stereo Top Wrist Locks. Cargill outpowers Fyre and Stark. Cargill with a double clothesline. Cargill knocks Dawn off the ring apron. Cargill launches Fyre back first into the turnbuckles. Cargill with The Stinger Splashes. Cargill clotheslines Stark. Fyre kicks Cargill in the face. Cargill with a running haymaker. Cargill puts Fyre on her shoulders. Cargill catches Stark in mid-air. Cargill with a Fallaway Slam/Samoan Drop Combination.

Cargill pops back on her feet. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Toss to Fyre. BelAir bodyslams Dawn. Cargill bodyslams BelAir on Dawn’s back. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s to Baszler and Stark. Stereo Kip Ups. BelAir and Cargill poses for the crowd. The other two teams regroups on the outside. Baszler and Fyre tees off on BelAir. BelAir gets sent shoulder first into the steel ring post. Fyre lands The Suicide Dive. Double Vertical Suplex on the floor. Dawn with The Flying Meteora off the apron. Baszler repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. Baszler sweeps out the legs of BelAir. Dawn and Stark are tagged in. Dawn with a Running Hip Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Stark with a Sliding Dropkick. Stark tags in Baszler. Stark rocks Dawn with a forearm smash. Baszler whips Dawn into the turnbuckles. Baszler with a Pump Knee Strike. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark with a Slingshot Corkscrew Senton. Stark clotheslines BelAir. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler kicks the left hamstring of Dawn. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Baszler. Baszler ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Baszler with The Gutwrench Facebuster. Stark hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Dawn is displaying her fighting spirit. Dawn tags in Fyre. Fyre ducks a clothesline from Stark. Fyre with a running forearm smash. Fyre SuperKicks Stark. Fyre with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Fyre dumps Stark out of the ring. Fyre sends Baszler tumbling to the floor. Fyre with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Fyre rolls Baszler back into the ring. Fyre with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Fyre is putting the boots to BelAir. Fyre rocks BelAir with a forearm smash. Fyre dumps BelAir out of the ring. Fyre tags in Dawn. Baszler shoves Dawn into Fyre. Stark has Fyre perched on the top turnbuckle. Fyre and Baszler are trading back and forth shots. Dawn with The Tower Of Doom. BelAir with clubbing blows to Stark’s back. BelAir follows that with The SuperPlex. BelAir tags in Cargill. Cargill falls back into the ring. Cargill with a Vertical Suplex. Cargill with Two SpineBusters. Cargill catches Fyre in mid-air. Cargill with a PowerBomb/Big Boot Combination. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Cargill starts fading away. BelAir breaks up the submission with The 450 Splash. BelAir drops Stark with The SpineBuster. BelAir avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Cargill with a Pump Kick. BelAir and Cargill connects with their DDT/Wheelbarrow Suplex Combination to Baszler. Dawn with a Release German Suplex. Dawn proceeds to pin Baszler to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union via Pinfall

Third Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayn backs Gable into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Gable rams his forearm across Zayn’s face. Zayn applies a wrist lock. Gable transitions into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gable applies a side headlock. Zayn whips Gable across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Gable. Zayn with a deep arm-drag. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Zayn grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gable slaps Zayn in the chest. Gable ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Gable grabs a side headlock. Zayn whips Gable across the ring. Zayn launches Gable over the top rope. Zayn is playing mind games with Gable. Gable regroups on the outside. Gable runs away from Zayn. Zayn tells Otis to listen to the crowd. Palm Strike Exchange. Zayn with a side headlock takedown. Gable answers with another Ankle Lock. Gable kicks the left wrist of Zayn. Gable drives Zayn shoulder first into the turnbuckles.

Gable repeatedly drops his weight on the left shoulder of Zayn. Gable slams the left shoulder of Zayn on the canvas. Gable unloads two knife edge chops. Gable hyperextends the left shoulder of Zayn. Gable with The Bridging Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Gable applies a top wrist lock. Zayn hammers down on the back of Gable’s neck. Gable reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn launches Gable over the top rope. Gable slams the left shoulder of Zayn on the top rope. Gable wants Otis to keep his focus. Gable with a blistering chop. Gable transitions into a corner mount. Gable with an overhand chop. Gable with forearm shivers. Zayn decks Gable with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks Gable in the face. Zayn with two flying elbow strikes. Zayn is lighting up Gable’s chest. Zayn with rapid fire haymakers. Gable reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Gable over the top rope. Zayn kicks Gable in the chest. Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault Press. Zayn rolls Gable back into the ring. Gable dropkicks Zayn in mid-air for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Zayn drops Gable with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Gable blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Gable PowerBombs Zayn. Gable with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Back Elbow/German Suplex Exchange. Zayn with The Half & Half Suplex for a two count.

Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Zayn goes for The BrainBuster, but Gable counters with The CrossFace. Zayn reverses the hold. Gable reapplies The Ankle Lock. Zayn refuses to quit. Zayn rolls Gable over for a two count. Gable with clubbing crossfaces. Gable gives Maxxine the IC Title. Gable uses the middle rope to choke Zayn. Maxxine was hesitant to hit Zayn with the title. Gable is pissed. Zayn nearly kicks Maxxine off the ring apron. Gable delivers The Chaos Theory for a two count. Gable continues to scold Maxxine on the outside. Otis stands up to Gable. Zayn lands The SomerSault Plancha. Gable responds with The Orihara MoonSault. Gable rolls Zayn back into the ring. Gable goes for another MoonSault, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn prepares for The Helluva Kick. Gable wisely heads to the outside. Zayn slams Gable’s head on the announce table. Zayn goes for The Apron MoonSault, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Gable inadvertently chop blocks Maxxine as Zayn lets go of the hold. Gable backs away from Otis. Otis is completely conflicted. Maxxine prevents Otis from attacking Zayn. Otis picks up Maxxine and walks away from Gable. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green For The WWE Women’s Championship

Bayley shoves Niven after the bell rings. Rockers Punches. Bayley applies a side headlock. Niven whips Bayley across the ring. Niven drops Bayley with a shoulder tackle. Bayley goes after the left leg of Niven. Niven bodyslams Bayley. Green attacks Bayley behind the referee’s back. Bayley is pissed. Niven stops Bayley in her tracks. Bayley with forearm shivers. Niven HeadButts Bayley. Niven rolls Bayley back into the ring. Bayley with a waist lock go-behind. Niven blocks The O’Connor Roll. Niven goes for a Running Crossbody Splash, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley with a flurry of strikes. Green trips Bayley from the outside. Bayley stomps on Green’s fingers. Green starts yelling at the referee. Charles Robinson has ejected Green from the ringside area. Green throws a conniption fit on the outside. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Niven. Bayley rolls Niven over for a two count. Bayley with a basement dropkick. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Bayley lands back on her feet. Bayley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Niven attacks the midsection of Bayley. Niven drives Bayley face first into the top rope. Niven with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Niven is fired up. Niven rolls Bayley back into the ring. Niven kicks Bayley in the ribs. Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Bayley fights from underneath. Niven with another headbutt. Niven sends Bayley to the corner. Niven levels Bayley with The Body Avalanche. Niven whips Bayley into the turnbuckles. Niven with a running back elbow smash. Niven with a corner clothesline. Bayley side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Bayley slams Niven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley with repeated headbutts. Niven slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Niven with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Niven continues to kick Bayley in the ribs. Bayley with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Niven regroups on the outside. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Niven drives Bayley back first into the ring apron. Niven rolls Bayley back into the ring. Niven blocks The Draping DDT.

Niven with a corner clothesline. Bayley repeatedly kicks Niven in the face. Bayley has Niven draped across the middle rope. Bayley with a Flying Stunner. Bayley with a Flying Elbow Drop. Bayley follows that with a Rolling Senton. Bayley with another Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Niven drops Bayley with The Uranage Slam. Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Niven drags Bayley to the corner. Niven climbs up the ropes. Niven sends Bayley crashing into the canvas. Bayley hits The Avalanche Bayley To Belly. The referee gets distracted by Green who’s wearing a luchador mask this time. Bayley goes into the lateral press for a two count. Bayley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Green. Bayley throws Green into the ringside barricade. Niven denies The Rose Plant. Niven connects with The Piper Driver for a two count. Niven goes for a Vader Bomb, but Bayley gets her feet up in the air. Niven nails Bayley with The Bossman Slam on the floor. Niven goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Niven HeadButts Bayley. Bayley plants Niven with The Crucifix Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

