– The WWE Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show opens up with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined at the WWE HQ studios in Stamford, CT by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. We get a live shot of fans filing into a packed Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for today’s big event. The panel goes over today’s card. We get a video for Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and then a discussion from the panel. Rosenberg and Camp predict Rollins to win while Redmond goes with Riddle. We get a video and discussion for the SmackDown Women’s Title match next. We see Liv backstage at Principality Stadium talking with UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, and both of their title belts are on display. Camp predicts Baszler will win the title tonight but Rosenberg and Redmond believe Morgan will retain.

We get a video package and discussion on Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther next. Wade Barrett remotely joins the panel and plugs WWE NXT Worlds Collide tomorrow. Barrett jokes that he’d like to see Gunther win because his 5 Intercontinental Title wins are the only thing he has up on Sheamus and he’d like to keep that bragging right for the pub. Camp predicts Gunther to retain while Redmond and Rosenberg go with Sheamus. We get another live shot of the packed stadium in Cardiff, and riled up fans outside of the stadium. We get a Worlds Collide promo for tomorrow. The panel thanks Our Lady of Peace for their “Run” single as the official theme song of today’s show. We get a video package for The Judgment Day vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Rey Mysterio. Camp picks The Judgment Day to win, while Camp and Redmond go with Edge and Mysterio. We see how Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last week. Camp and Redmond pick Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win tonight’s six-woman match, while Camp goes with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Theory and Alpha Academy vs. Madcap Moss and The Street Profits

Back from a break and Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside at Principality Stadium. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, who are wearing almost-matching red jackets. The music hits and out comes Madcap Moss for tonight’s Kickoff match. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Alpha Academy is out first for their team – Chad Gable and Otis. They head to the ring to mostly boos. Samantha Irvin continues the introductions as Theory makes his way out last, carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Dawkins and Gable start things off. Dawkins with a big shoulder. They run the ropes and tangle on the mat, then run the ropes again going back & forth. They trade deep arm drags and Dawkins gets the upperhand, then drops Gable with a right hand. Ford tags in and dropkicks Gable, then kips-up for a pop.

Ford and Gable run the ropes now but Gable pulls Ford out of the air into an ankle lock submission in the middle of the ring. Ford rolls out and dropkicks Gable but didn’t see the tag to Theory. Gable keeps going at it with Ford to allow Theory to hit Ford with a chop block, then send him into the turnbuckles. Theory poses to boos. Fans chant “you suck!” now as Theory sends Ford into the apron, then brings him back in and knocks him into the ropes, then uses the middle rope to choke him as the referee warns him.

Theory takes Ford to the corner with shots to the lower back. Otis tags in and scoop slams Ford. Otis with a running splash to the mat. Gable tags back in and grounds Ford with an arm lock. Fans start to rally for Ford. Dawkins reaches for a tag but Gable knocks him off the apron. Theory comes in and they both stop Ford from tagging. Ford drops them with a double DDT. They try to stop him from tagging but in comes Moss. He runs wild on Theory, then runs over Gable with a shoulder. Moss gets the crowd hyped up, then decks Theory with a shoulder in the corner.

Theory blocks a neckbreaker. Dawkins tags in and nails a corkscrew elbow to theory, then a splash and kick to Theory in the corner. Dawkins drops Theory in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dawkins stalks Theory now. Theory blocks the sit-out powerbomb but Dawkins blocks The ATL. Gable comes in and tangles with Dawkins, rolling into a big German suplex. Moss breaks it up at the 2 count. Ford and Otis are involved now. Otis knocks Ford out of the air with a big shoulder. Moss and Otis are alone in the ring. Moss catches Otis with a big fall-away slam for a pop. Gable attacks Moss and sends him to the floor.

Gable goes for a German suplex to Ford from the apron to the floor but Ford resists. Dawkins puts Gable on his shoulders from the floor. Ford runs the ring and leaps over the top rope with a big super Blockbuster to Gable off Dawkins’ shoulders, also taking Moss and Theory down on the floor. Ford is legal now as he goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash on Gable for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits and Madcap Moss

– After the match, The Profits and Moss begin celebrating as the music hits. We go to replays. The crowd cheers as Moss and The Profits continue celebrating.

– The panel discusses today’s main event now. We see a black van pull up to the back garage at Principality Stadium, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hops out by himself. The panel hypes today’s big event one more time and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event opens up with a video package that focuses on today’s main event. We’re now live from a packed Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales as Michael Cole welcomes us. Cole says it’s been 30 long years but WWE is back in the UK with a vengeance with a big event. Over 60,000 fans are here tonight, according to Cole. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

We go right to the ring for the opener as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair heads to the ring to a big pop. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Alexa Bliss makes her way out next. Asuka is out last for her team. Out next comes Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. They hit the ring and taunt the crowd.

Bayley starts off with Belair. Bayley is furious at fans doing the “Hey Bayley” chant. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now and after some words, a brawl breaks out. Belair and Bayley are alone again. Belair drops Bayley with a shoulder, then works her over in the corner. Belair launches Bayley across the ring and keeps control, then kips-up for a pop.

Kai and SKY sweep Belair’s arm out when she goes for the handspring, then they pull her to the floor. Bliss comes in and connects with a big right but Kai and SKY go for a double team suplex. This turns into a triple suplex with the babyfaces connecting. Belair hits her handspring into a moonsault on all three opponents now but they kick out before the 3 count. Belair is alone in the ring now as the heels regroup at ringside. Fans continue taunting Bayley with the chants. Bayley comes back in but tags out to SKY.

SKY and Bliss go at it now. SKY catches a kick but Bliss slaps her. Bliss mounts some offense and steps on SKY’s back. Bliss sweeps SKY face-first into the mat, then rolls into her back with the double knees. Bliss goes on and covers for 2. SKY stops Bliss from tagging. Bliss swings and misses, allowing SKY to tag Bayley in. Bayley takes Bliss to their corner and in comes Kai. Kai stomps away on Bliss in the corner now as the referee warns her. Bayley tags back in but Bayley drops her face-first into the mat.

Asuka and Bliss double team Bayley now. Asuka drops Bayley face-first. Asuka stomps on Bayley’s hand and kicks but Bayley catches it and takes her down. SKY tags in as Bayley shoves Asuka back. Asuka dropkicks Bayley out. SKY flies off the top with a missile dropkick to Asuka. SKY taunts and pokes at Asuka in a show of disrespect. Asuka gets up with a flurry of strikes. SKY rolls her for 2. SKY with a back kick to drop Asuka. SKY takes Asuka to the corner and in comes Kai to take over as fans rally for Asuka. Kai drops Asuka for a 2 count.

Kai takes Asuka to the corner and in comes Bayley again. She goes right back out to stick it to the fans, and in comes SKY. SKY with a big double thrust knees to Asuka in the corner for a 2 count. Bayley tags in and stops Asuka from tagging. Asuka sends Bayley to the floor but Kai tagged in before that. Bliss tags in and leaps off the apron to take Bayley down but Kai is legal and she attacks at ringside, sending Bliss into the barrier with a big dropkick. Kai poses in the corner to taunt Bliss, who is still down at ringside with Bayley.

Kai works Bliss over and taunts her while grounding her in the middle of the ring. Kai with a boot to the throat in the corner as the referee warns her to let up. Kai dances around and taunts Blair. SKY comes in and trades offense with Bliss in the middle of the ring. Bliss unloads with forearms but SKY sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. SKY with a flapjack to Bliss, sending her down face-first once again. Bliss kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Kai tags in but Bliss nails the Sunset Bomb to Kai. SKY charges in and decks Bliss as the legal competitor, covering her for a close 2 count. Kai pounds on Bliss with right hands while she’s down. Bayley and Kai double team Bliss now but she fights them off\, sending Bayley out and dropping Kai. Bliss crawls for the tag but Bayley yanks Belair off the apron to the floor.

Kai charges and kicks Belair off the apron tot he floor again. Bayley sends Belair into the barrier. Bliss drops Kai and tags in Asuka. SKY also tags in but Asuka meets her with a missile dropkick. Asuka knocks Kai off the apron to the floor. Bayley runs in but Asuka levels her with a shoulder to send her back out. SKY blocks a bulldog from Asuka but Asuka nails a GTS. Asuka with a flurry of back-hands and kicks, then a German suplex. Asuka with the sliding kick to SKY for a close 2 count as Kai and Bayley both rush in to break it up just in time.

Bliss comes in but Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex. SKY kicks Asuka but it’s blocked. SKY comes right back with a big kick to the side of the face. Bayley tags in and grabs Asuka but asks SKY for the double team assist. Bayley follows up with a running clothesline to Asuka for a close 2 count. Asuka stuns Bayley and crawls for the tag. Belair finally tags in and unloads on Bayley, then kips-up and nails shoulder thrusts in the corner. Belair catches Bayley with a big Spinebuster, then hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Belair rallies the crowd now. Bayley rocks her off a block, then Kai tags in. Belair rocks Kai, then hits Bayley with thrusts in the corner. Belair takes Bayley to the top as the referee counts because Kai is legal and at ringside. Kai comes back in but Belair sends her into SKY on the apron.

Belair has Bayley back in the corner but Bayley ties Belair up with her own braid. Asuka and Bliss nail a big superplex to Bayley, and they stand on Belair’s back to hit it while she’s trapped in the corner by her braid. Asuka and Bliss regroup at ringside but SKY hits a big apron moonsault to take them down. Belair rolls Kai up for 2, then tries to powerbomb her but Kai escapes. They tangle in the corner and Belair rocks Kai with a forearm while Kai is sitting on the top turnbuckle. Belair now presses Kai high in the air to a pop, then uses her to drop SKY as she rushes in. Belair with a fall-away slam to Kai. Kai goes for a Scorpion Kick but Belair grabs it and goes for a powerbomb, nailing it in the middle of the ring. Belair goes to the top but rolls through as Kai moves.

Kai nails the Scorpion Kick and Belair is dazed. Kai misses the running big boot in the corner as Belair moves. Belair goes for the KOD but SKY saves Kai. Bayley traps Belair in the corner by her braid again, allowing Kai to hit the running boot. SKY tags in and goes to the top as Bayley hits the Rose Plant on Belair. SKY then follows up with the moonsault to Belair, and Bayley rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winners: Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– After the match, Bayley, SKY and Kai celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. The heels pose and continue their celebration to end the segment.

– Back from a break and we see earlier footage of undefeated boxer Tyson Fury backstage chatting with Drew McIntyre. We now see a live shot of Fury in the crowd at Principality Stadium. He stands and waves to the crowd.

– The announcers talk about how the last UK stadium show was SummerSlam 1992, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith going at it in the main event. We also see footage from that match. We go back to the ring now and Samantha gives a shout-out to the family of Bulldog, who are in attendance. Bret is also shown sitting in the crowd. He raises his fist and gets a big pop from the crowd.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Sheamus vs. Gunther

We go back to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Ludwig Kaiser appears with a microphone now. Kaiser demands everyone’s gratitude for Giovanni Vinci, who is now standing with Kaiser. The former Fabian Aichner has reunited with his crew. Kaiser then introduces WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the leader of Imperium, so it looks like the faction is back. Kaiser goes on with his introduction for The Ring General, and out he comes. Imperium marches to the ring together. Graves can’t believe Gunther has reunited Imperium. The Brawling Brutes look on shocked from the ring.

The two factions face off in the ring now. Sheamus and Gunther stare each other down while the title is raised by the referee. Kaiser attacks Butch first and a brawl breaks out. Holland and Vinci fight but Sheamus and Gunther are still staring each other down. Butch, Holland, Kaiser and Vinci are brawling at ringside now. Butch nails a big moonsault to Vinci and Kaiser from the top turnbuckle to the floor. The bell rings and now Sheamus is brawling with Gunther. They take it to the corner and continue trading big strikes.

Gunther with a big uppercut into the corner. Sheamus fights back and now Gunther nails a big chop to the chest. They continue brawling and now collide with shoulders. Gunther drops Sheamus with a big boot. Gunther stands tall to some boos but Sheamus gets right back up swinging. Sheamus blocks a suplex and hits one of his own.

