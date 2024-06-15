The time has come …

WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland has arrived!

Scheduled to get started with the “Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland” pre-show at 12/11c, the actual premium live event portion of the show is advertised to commence at 2/1c.

On tap for the second annual WWE Clash At The Castle PLE this afternoon at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland is an advertised five match card, with all five matches featuring championships on-the-line.

Damian Priest defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against hometown hero “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes puts his WWE Universal Championship on-the-line against AJ Styles in an “I Quit” match, Bayley’s WWE Women’s Championship is at stake when she meets another hometown hero in Piper Niven.

Also in store for the WWE Universe at today’s international PLE is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable battling it out for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defend against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and the hometown duo of Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre.

Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.