On September 3rd WWE will be invading the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for Clash at the Castle, the company’s first major event in the U.K. since the famous SummerSlam in 1992.

WWE’s U.K. broadcast partner, BT Sport, announced today that the event will be airing on BT Sport 2, which means that viewers who do NOT subscribe to the WWE Network will still be able to watch the show.

