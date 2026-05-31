WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results

Inalpi Arena

Turin, Italy

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER For The Undisputed WWE Championship

– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill w/B-Fab & Michin For The WWE Women’s Championship

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman vs. Oba Femi

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu In A Tribal Combat Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 11 of The Hoots Podcast