WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results
Inalpi Arena
Turin, Italy
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER For The Undisputed WWE Championship
– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill w/B-Fab & Michin For The WWE Women’s Championship
– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman vs. Oba Femi
– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu In A Tribal Combat Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Checkout Episode 11 of The Hoots Podcast