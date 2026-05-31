It’s going down today in “The Beautiful Country.”

Heading into the first-ever WWE premium live event held in Italy this afternoon, the tentative internal match order for the highly-anticipated show has surfaced.

What order will the five hard-hitting bouts at WWE Clash In Italy take place today at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy?

Let’s find out!

Featured below are the order in which the matches are expected to take place at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31:

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* ﻿﻿Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Championship)

* Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat For WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

For those interested, we also have an update on Jacob Fatu’s injury and status for Clash In Italy, a report about WWE’s plans for Brock Lesnar coming out of Clash In Italy, as well as interesting cryptic comments from Roman Reigns just hours before Clash In Italy ‘Tribal Combat’ showdown against Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, several late WWE Clash in Italy spoilers and backstage news updates have surfaced in the final hours leading into today’s show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

(H/T: TNRBCKL Gold)