The time has arrived!

WWE Clash in Italy goes down today from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, live at 2/1c on ESPN Unlimited, with the first hour airing on ESPN.

Advertised matches for the May 31, 2026 premium live event include the following:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

* Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.