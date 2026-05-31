The time has arrived!
WWE Clash in Italy goes down today from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, live at 2/1c on ESPN Unlimited, with the first hour airing on ESPN.
Advertised matches for the May 31, 2026 premium live event include the following:
- * WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca
* Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.