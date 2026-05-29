WWE finalized a major portion of the card lineup for Clash in Italy on Friday.

It was announced on the May 29 episode of WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Gunther in the opening bout of Sunday’s premium live event.

The championship showdown between “The American Nightmare” and “The Career-Killer” is set to kick off the broadcast as part of the first hour, which will be simulcast on ESPN in the United States.

There’s more.

WWE also revealed that the second match of the evening will feature another championship contest, as Rhea Ripley defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill in a rematch from WrestleMania 42.

That bout will also take place during the ESPN simulcast portion of the show.

Expected to serve as the main event for WWE Clash In Italy this weekend is the Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu ‘Tribal Combat’ showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It’s worth noting, however, that Jacob Fatu suffering an injury at a WWE live event could force an extremely late change in plans for the highly-anticipated international WWE PLE.

For viewers in the United States, the full WWE Clash In Italy event will stream on the ESPN app, while international audiences can watch the entire premium live event on Netflix.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.