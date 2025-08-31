WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results

Paris La Defense Arena

Paris, France

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

– The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits w/B-Fab For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Sheamus vs. Rusev In A Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 480 of The Hoots Podcast