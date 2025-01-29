It’s official!

Following rumors on Tuesday evening, WWE has confirmed reports regarding plans for a WWE Clash In Paris premium live event and a follow-up episode of WWE Raw in Paris, France.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

WWE ‘Clash in Paris’ confirmed for Sunday, August 31

January 29, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Clash in Paris will emanate from Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This marks the first time a WWE Premium Live Event will be held in the French capital.

Paris La Défense Arena is the largest indoor venue in Europe and has hosted global artists including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen. In addition to Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, the Paris La Défense Arena will also host WWE Raw which will be broadcast globally on Monday, September 1.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/wweparis-presale.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.”

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/paris.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.