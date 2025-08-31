WWE returns with their latest premium live event today!

WWE Clash In Paris goes down starting at 12/11c with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show streaming across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

This will lead directly into the main premium live event portion of the event, which kicks off at 2/1c, from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. Advertised for the main card are the following matches:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

* Rusev vs. Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)

* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)

* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com today for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.