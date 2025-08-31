– The stage design for today’s WWE Clash in Paris event features multiple large screens, along with an Eiffel Tower centerpiece. (VIEW HERE).

– One source at ESPN claims they “weren’t thrilled” with the VPN advertisement read on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast. However, they didn’t expect it to cause any major issues.

– Brock Lesnar was spotted in Medicine Hat this past week taking in one of his son’s hockey games. He’s still scheduled to appear at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis on September 20, which will mark WWE’s ESPN debut.

– WWE has made another round of cuts, with roughly half a dozen employees from the social media and production teams let go. Those impacted were informed the move was part of company restructuring.

– Betting odds for WWE Clash in Paris have Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and John Cena as strong favorites. Rusev is also favored, though by a closer margin.

– Several WWE talents who are not booked for today’s Clash in Paris or Monday’s Raw have already returned home from the overseas tour.

