WWE is reportedly returning to Boston, Massachusettes and Columbus, Ohio in September.

It was reported today by PWInsider that the 2021 Clash of Champions pay-per-view will be held on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

The 2020 Clash of Champions pay-per-view took place from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, but the 2019 show took place in Charlotte, while the 2017 show was held in Boston, and the 2016 Clash pay-per-view took place in Indianapolis. The event was called Night of Champions until 2016, but this is the first time it will be held in Columbus.

It was also reported that WWE will return to the TD Garden in Boston for a live RAW TV taping on September 13.

As noted earlier today, WWE is set to return to the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 10 for a live SmackDown episode.

WWE will return to touring on July 16 for a live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. WWE should be confirming more dates soon. Below is the updated listing of tour dates for this year:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX (Previously Announced)

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX (Previously Announced)

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY (not confirmed by WWE)

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA (not confirmed by WWE)

* Sunday, September 26: Clash of Champions from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH (not confirmed by WWE)

