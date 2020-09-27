– The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Charly confirms that Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will not happen tonight, and The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax has also been scrapped. She says Cross, Jax and Baszler are not medically cleared to compete. Bayley will address her match on tonight’s pay-per-view, but the tag team match will be addressed during tomorrow’s RAW. Charly also announces that the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title will open tonight’s pay-per-view. The panel looks at a video package for Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the match next. Booker picks Jey to win but JBL and Rosenberg go with Reigns. Rosenberg says he’s pulling for Jey though.

Kayla Braxton is backstage in the Champion’s Lounge with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. They’re already celebrating their win over The Lucha House Party tonight, with champagne and everything. She asks if the celebration is a little premature but they’re not trying to hear it. Nakamura ends up telling Kayla to show herself the door. Back from a break and the panel discusses tonight’s WWE United States Title match. MVP joins the panel from backstage now. He talks about how business is good for The Hurt Business and Apollo Crews isn’t getting in their way. Regarding the future for the group, he talks about expanding, possibly going into other countries, and winning more gold. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes out with a play off the “Gold Rush” name, and JBL calls it the dumbest thing he’s ever seen. Charly warns Truth that his title could be on the line tonight. He says they will have to find him first. Truth puts his disguise back on and leaves. Alyse Ashton is backstage with Angel Garza and Andrade, asking how they will make it tonight without Zelina Vega in their corner. Garza talks about being weighed down and others causing their problems. Andrade talks about how they have each other’s backs. They end up leaving but not before Garza flirts some with Alyse.

