WWE is in the final stages of locking in Las Vegas as the host city for WrestleMania 42, with just a few logistical pieces left to fall into place. A major sticking point was securing the Las Vegas Convention Center, as the company aims to replicate the successful event layout used this past year.

Sources indicate that one of the reasons for the delayed announcement was TKO’s hesitation to use the convention space available at Mandalay Bay, which reportedly didn’t meet the company’s requirements for the full WrestleMania weekend experience.

WWE is also fully aware of the backlash stemming from the decision to move WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans to Las Vegas, and that sentiment is being carefully considered as they prepare to make the official announcement.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WrestleMania 42 in 2026 continue to surface.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes Backstage Pass)