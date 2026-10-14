WWE’s official website, WWE.com, is the subject of an investigation by a law firm looking into potential privacy concerns involving visitors’ personal information.

Levi & Korsinsky has announced an investigation into WWE.com and its use of online tracking technologies, including cookies, pixels and analytics tools that can collect information about how visitors interact with the website.

The investigation centers on whether information regarding users’ browsing activity, including articles they read, videos they watch and pages they visit, may have been shared with third-party companies without proper consent.

In its announcement on their website ZLK.com, the law firm explained the focus of its investigation.

“Our firm is investigating whether WWE.com shared visitor information with third parties without consumers fully understanding or agreeing to it.”

The firm indicated that the investigation could involve a wide range of WWE fans who have accessed the company’s website or digital services, including those who never registered for an account or purchased anything.

“If you visited WWE.com’s website or used WWE.com’s digital services, you may be eligible for compensation,” the firm stated.

Levi & Korsinsky is encouraging potentially affected visitors to come forward, emphasizing that participating in the investigation does not require any upfront payment or commitment.

“There is no cost or obligation to participate,” the firm noted.

It is important to note that the investigation does not establish that WWE has violated any privacy laws. The law firm is currently examining potential issues involving the company’s website, and there has been no announcement of a settlement or guaranteed financial compensation for visitors.

Additional information regarding the investigation and whether it will result in formal legal action remains to be seen.