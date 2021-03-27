It was reported earlier today that WWE Hall of Famer Brian James (Road Dogg) suffered a heart attack a few days ago and is currently recovering at the hospital. The official WWE on NXT Twitter account writes, “Sending along best wishes to our guy @WWERoadDogg,” while also sharing a photo of the former tag champion standing next to Shawn Michaels.
Sending along best wishes to our guy @WWERoadDogg. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/IMYsZFUonP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 27, 2021
Seth Rollins was also active on Twitter this evening to issue a warning to his WrestleMania 37 opponent, Cesaro. He writes, “And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!!” Check it out below.
And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!! https://t.co/Frr3WyMyUl
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021