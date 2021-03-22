WWE is planning to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view

Social media was full of complaints on tonight’s Fastlane event. I watched the show via the WWE Network on Roku and the WWE app shut off 6 times. The first issue came during the Kickoff, and the last reset came during Seth Rollins’ win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

The main WWE Twitter account issued a message to fans during the pay-per-view in response to the complaints.

“Any issues occurring with tonight’s broadcast of #WWEFastlane will be addressed in the future,” WWE wrote.

This was the first WWE pay-per-view to air on Peacock, but it appears the Peacock stream saw little to no issues for the most part. There’s no word on if the reported issues had anything to do with Peacock.

