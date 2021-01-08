MLB legend Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93.

Lasorda is known to pro wrestling fans as the special celebrity guest ring announcer for the Los Angeles segment of WrestleMania 2. Lasorda served as the ring announcer for the Los Angeles main event, which saw WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan retain the WWE Title over King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage match.

Lasorda was hospitalized with heart issues back in November, and was admitted to the ICU in serious condition. He was released from the hospital earlier this week on January 5, but went into cardiac arrest at his home on Thursday. He was rushed back to the hospital and passed away last night.

WWE issued the following statement on Lasorda’s passing:

Tommy Lasorda passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseball Hall of Famer also holds a special place in the history of sports-entertainment. The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania 2. Lasorda was one of baseball’s most beloved ambassadors and spent an incredible 71 years with the Dodgers organizations. The legendary manager led one of the game’s most storied franchises to two World Series titles and won over 1,500 games. WWE extends its condolences to Lasorda’s family and friends.

An amazing backstage shot of @HulkHogan and Tommy Lasorda following Hogan’s victory over King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 2! pic.twitter.com/AYtQRxreDX — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) March 30, 2020

Amazing shot of Ricky Schroder and Tommy Lasorda at WrestleMania 2. pic.twitter.com/K10pXWwcB7 — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) March 31, 2020

King Kong Bundy challenges Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship inside a steel cage with celebrities Ricky Schroeder,Robert Conrad,Tommy Lasorda at ringside and Lee Marshall as the Ring Announcer at the Los Angeles portion of WrestleMania II pic.twitter.com/xuVvsXlr4J — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) July 7, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away Thursday night at the age of 93. The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager was a celebrity guest ring announcer at WrestleMania 2. https://t.co/B2scTIp6je — WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.