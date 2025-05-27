The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the match that was initially introduced to the wrestling community this past Saturday night was made official for the upcoming June 7 special event.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee officially announced John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso in tag-team action for the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

The match was first brought up by Cody during his return at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. It is now official.

Also scheduled for WWE Money In The Bank on 6/7 is Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live WWE Money In The Bank results coverage.