AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.
Styles vs. Edge was confirmed during last week’s RAW as AJ accepted the open challenge and Edge turned heel on him. Edge returned to RAW on this week’s show and delivered a dark promo, which you can see below. WWE also confirmed the match for WrestleMania Sunday.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with footage of Edge from RAW:
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Segment
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show – will WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appear?
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Two Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
