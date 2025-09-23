WWE has checked in with an update on a story we reported earlier today regarding a second WWE women’s title being vacated due to the champion being pregnant.

WWE ID Women’s Champion Kylie Rae, who was also the Relentless Wrestling women’s title-holder, was asked by a fan no social media why she vacated the latter belt.

Rae responded, “Because I’m pregnant,” along with a photo of her burgeoning baby-bump in the mirror.

In an update, WWE ID issued the following statement confirming that the WWE ID Women’s Championship is now vacant.

“The WWE ID Women’s Championship is now vacant,” WWE ID wrote via X. “WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family.”

The statement continued, “Thank you, Kylie!”