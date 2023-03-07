A big six-woman match is now official for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Boston featured a segment with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who just won the titles from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY last week. They brought out WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to thank her, but then Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Kai and SKY interrupted. The back & forth on the mic led to Stratus issuing a challenge for WrestleMania 39, which Bayley accepted. You can click here for our detailed segment recap, and see footage below.

WWE later confirmed Stratus, Lita and Lynch vs. SKY, Kai and Bayley for WrestleMania 39.

It’s been reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39, despite Lynch and Lita’s recent win. It was also reported that there will be “twists and turns” on the road to finalizing this WrestleMania 39 match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It remains to be seen if that direction has been scrapped, another idea is in the works, or if we will see Lynch and Lita pull double duty at WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches, and the related shots from tonight’s RAW:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

"I warned you that I could go from I am retired to I WAS retired."@trishstratuscom @itsBayleyWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NiDei53KYy — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 7, 2023

