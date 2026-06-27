WWE SmackDown is officially returning to a two-hour format.

During the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WWE Night of Champions on Friday, lead commentator Michael Cole announced that the blue brand will be reduced from three hours back to its longtime two-hour format beginning with the July 3 episode.

The announcement doesn’t come as a major surprise, as the USA Network schedule had already listed next week’s SmackDown as a two-hour broadcast.

SmackDown expanded to three hours at the start of 2025, but the change will come to an end after six months, with the show reverting to its previous runtime beginning next week.

The schedule adjustment will also impact USA Network’s lineup, as Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman will move into the 10 p.m. ET timeslot immediately following SmackDown. The series, hosted by the former WWE Superstar, had previously aired at 11 p.m. ET.

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