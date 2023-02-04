Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX closed with Reigns and Paul Heyman coming to the ring to address how Zayn turned on him at the end of the Royal Rumble. The status of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was up in the air ahead of next week’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles defense against Braun Strowman and Ricochet as Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were all unable to get in touch with Jey Uso. Earlier in the night, Jimmy talked about how no one had heard from Jey since he walked out on The Bloodline at The Rumble. Reigns talked to Jimmy and Solo about how he loves them and needs them so that they can all be stronger than ever, then he sent them to the bus for a catered dinner of steaks and sushi while he went to the ring with Heyman to handle business.

Reigns hit the ring and called on Greenville, SC to acknowledge him, but he was immediately meet with “Sami!” chants. Reigns said he’d rather talk about Cody Rhodes, the man who won the Royal Rumble Match, the #1 contender and someone who actually deserved his attention. Reigns blamed the fans for forcing him to talk about the past and that’s when the “Sami!” chants started back up, and they went on throughout the promo.

Reigns said there are two sides to every story and his goes back to the night of WarGames, where he looked Zayn in the eye and told everyone he saw everything he needed to see. Reigns then said he saw nothing but greed in Sami’s eyes. Reigns went on and said he gave Zayn the opportunity of his lifetime, but Sami just used him, used his Bloodline, and used his Island of Relevancy, which was no different from the fans because all they do is want, and they can never give back.

This is when a man in all black hit the ring and attacked Reigns from behind, laying him out. The man removed his hoodie and the crowd went wild to see that this was Zayn. Zayn continued the attack but Reigns fought him off and beat him down, then stomped away. Heyman threw a steel chair to Reigns and called on him to finish Zayn. Reigns went to swing the chair but Zayn intercepted him with a Spear for another big pop. Reigns quickly retreated to the floor as Sami went to swing the chair.

Sami then took the mic and said Reigns was wrong because he never wanted anything from Reigns… until now. Sami said he wants something from Reigns now and he’s going to take it because he’s coming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, which brought another big pop from the crowd. Sami then turned around to a superkick from Jimmy. Sikoa and Jimmy beat Zayn down, delivering a Samoan Spike. Jimmy wrapped a chair around Zayn’s head and Sikoa went to deliver the Umaga splash but Reigns stopped him. Reigns began to taunt Zayn while he was down in the corner, which led to a ” we want Jey!” chant from the crowd. Reigns told Sami that he doesn’t have Jey because Sami broke up his Bloodline, and Reigns’ right hand man wasn’t there because Zayn broke his family up. Reigns then promised that he will give Sami what he wants, but he wants Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, so that he can destroy Zayn in front of his family, his friends, his child, and everyone else close to him.

Reigns kept Zayn down in the corner by shoving his face again as the boos continued from the crowd. Reigns said he will see Zayn in Montreal, then he picked up both title belts and taunted Zayn with them. Reigns raised his titles in the air as the music started back up. The trash talking from Reigns continued as SmackDown went off the air.

WWE then confirmed Zayn vs. Reigns for Elimination Chamber, with the title on the line. You can see related photos and videos from the SmackDown show-closing segment below.

WWE Elimination Chamber will mark the fourth match between Reigns and Zayn, but only the second TV match between the two. Reigns defeated Zayn at the September 21, 2019 WWE live event from China, then defeated Zayn in the dark match at the September 24, 2019 SmackDown and 205 Live tapings from San Francisco. The first Zayn vs. Reigns TV match took place on the December 3, 2021 edition of SmackDown, with Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Title.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned photos and videos from SmackDown:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

