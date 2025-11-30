WWE Survivor Series: WarGames was big business.

Record-setting big business.

WWE revealed during Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premiumn live event broadcast on the ESPN Unlimited app that this year’s special event has officially rewritten the record books.

With the show emanating from the unique open-air setting of Petco Park in “The Golden State” of California via San Diego, WWE confirmed that the 2025 edition has set a brand-new all-time attendance record for the 38-year-old premium live event, the second longest running PLE in WWE history behind only WrestleMania.

The announcement was delivered in the ring by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor from the red brand of WWE Monday Night Raw, who informed the San Diego crowd in attendance, as well as the viewers at home, that 46,016 fans packed into the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres to witness the historic show.

A massive milestone on a historic night.

The night featured John Cena in his final-ever WWE premium live event, where he lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a rematch to former title-holder “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, thanks large-in-part due to an assist from a returning Liv Morgan.

Also featured on the record-breaking show was the annual Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches, which opened and closed the show, respectively, along with “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer successfully retaining her WWE Women’s World Championship by defeating WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend Nikki Bella.

If you missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.