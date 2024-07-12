A big rematch has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the July 12 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which emanates from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts tonight at 8/7c , WWE.com released the following announcement:

#DIY defend the WWE Tag Team Title against A-Town Down Under A major championship rematch will take place on SmackDown as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defend the WWE Tag Team Title against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.



#DIY dethroned A-Town Down Under on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown before Money in the Bank, but the former champions will not have to wait long to get their rematch.



Will Gargano and Ciampa solidify their place at the top of SmackDown’s tag team division, or will Theory and Waller prove that last week was just a fluke?



Tune into Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the following:

* Nia Jax vs. Michin

* The rise of Solo Sikoa

* Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton

* Angel & Berto vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.