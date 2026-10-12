A pair of champion vs. champion showdowns have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

During the October 12 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Bossier City, Louisiana, reigning WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance, interrupting newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan during her post-Money In The Bank celebration.

After receiving a warm reaction from the crowd, the SmackDown Superstar revealed that she will challenge Morgan in a champion vs. champion match for the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Championship.

The match is scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following the announcement, Green and Morgan exchanged insults before Roxanne Perez stepped in and challenged Green to an impromptu singles match.

Perez ultimately scored an upset victory over the WWE Women’s Champion after Green became distracted by members of The Judgment Day.

Later in the show, WWE confirmed WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in another ‘champion vs. champion’ bout, with the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s title on-the-line.

Interestingly, WWE continued advertising Crown Jewel for November 7 in Riyadh during the match, displaying an on-screen graphic promoting the event despite recent speculation and concerns surrounding its status following the attack at Riyadh International Airport over the weekend.

As of Monday’s Raw, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to the scheduled date or location of the premium live event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.